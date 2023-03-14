Tyga Denies Breach Of Contract In $500K NFT Project

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A company sued Tyga for failing to promote a collaborative NFT collection, blaming him for the project’s demise.

Tyga asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by Kreation Technologies, which accused him of breach of contract.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Tyga claimed he did nothing wrong after Kreation sued him for not promoting its NFT collection. The rapper blamed the NFT marketplace crash for the deal’s failure.

“The Agreement turned out to be a bad deal for [Kreation] not because of any actions or non-performance of [Tyga] but because the cryptocurrency market loudly and publicly crashed during the term of the Agreement,” his legal team argued. “[Kreation] now seeks a bailout for its failed investment and sued NSMG and [Tyga].”

Last year, Kreation sued Tyga and Newstyle Media over the demise of a $500,000 deal. Tyga allegedly agreed to promote several NFT drops. The company said he never lived up to his end of the agreement, delaying the NFT releases. Kreation eventually scrapped the project due to Tyga’s lack of cooperation.

Kreation brokered the deal with Newstyle Media, which allegedly acted on Tyga’s behalf. The NFT collection, which used his name and likeness, was announced in June 2022.

Earlier this year, Choice Motors Credit took legal action against Tyga for blowing off payments stemming from a 2016 lawsuit. He allegedly owed $1.3 million for two lavish vehicles.