Tyler, The Creator Bails On Festival Gigs After Kendrick Lamar Pop Out Performance

Tyler, the Creator was booked to headline two festivals in August. He asked fans to forgive him for canceling his performances.

Tyler, the Creator canceled two festival bookings less than 24 hours after performing at Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out concert. Tyler told fans he was dropping out of Lollapalooza in Chicago and the Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco on Thursday (June 20).

“I hate saying this but I have to cancel lollapalooza and outside lands,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I made a commitment that i can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. that is not sexy at all. please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. love.”

Tyler was supposed to headline both festivals. He did not disclose the reason for canceling the gigs.

Megan the Stallion replaced Tyler on the Lollapalooza lineup. Outside Lands enlisted Sabrina Carpenter as its new headliner.

The crowd's reaction to DJ Mustard bringing out Tyler, The Creator at Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" Concert. 🤯pic.twitter.com/3erKoe4R8C — Odd Future: Fan Page (@OddFuturePage) June 20, 2024

Tyler was one of the many stars who appeared at Kendrick’s epic event in Inglewood, California on Wednesday (June 19). The Odd Future member reflected on the show before announcing his exit from Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.

“It was beautiful to see the whole city come together last night,” Tyler wrote on social media. “my first raps were written at home off crenshaw dr and 82nd, right down the street from the fourm. thank you. shoutout FREE LUNCH.”

The Pop Out proved to be a victory lap for Kendrick in his much-discussed battle against Drake. K. Dot brought out his fellow Black Hippy members, Dr. Dre, YG, DJ Mustard, NBA stars and more in a display of West Coast unity.

Kendrick also added insult to injury by performing his Drake disses in front of a sold-out crowd at the Kia Forum. Amazon livestreamed the concert, allowing a wider audience to witness K. Dot’s memorable set – including repeated performances of the hit single “Not Like Us.”