Tyler, The Creator Explains Why Being A Rapper Is “Awesome”

The Grammy winner says he loves what he does for a living.

Rapper/singer/producer Tyler, The Creator is one of the main subjects highlighted on Hulu’s RapCaviar Presents documentary series.

The streaming network released a clip from Tyler, The Creator’s “Breaking The Mold” episode. In the 77-second preview, the 32-year-old Californian talked about why he appreciates being a Hip Hop artist.

“I’m a rapper. I love that s###. It’s a beautiful thing,” stated Tyler. “We’re good with words. We’re good with rhythm. We know pockets. We hear a collection of sounds in one thing and say, ‘I know what could go over this.’ That takes a skill.”

The founding member of the Odd Future collective added, “Hey, we know narrative. I know what you’re feeling. I know how to put those in words where you can understand yourself better. Being a rapper is awesome… We’re great storytellers. Being a rapper is awesome.”

Previously, Hulu published a YouTube video from RapCaviar Presents which featured Tyler, The Creator and his musical mentor Pharrell Williams. In the vid, Tyler said, “I didn’t have a father. I didn’t have a big brother, I didn’t have a cousin. So as a kid, since ten or eleven, Pharrell is who I looked at.”

In addition to Tyler’s “Breaking The Mold” installment, RapCaviar Presents also covers City Girls, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, and Coi Leray. The “Rhyme and Punishment” episode includes industry insiders discussing law enforcement agencies targeting rappers and prosecutors using rap lyrics as evidence.

Since beginning his professional rap career, Tyler, The Creator has dropped the Bastard mixtape as well as six solo studio LPs. He won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2020 (IGOR) and in 2022 (Call Me If You Get Lost). Tyler recently announced Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale will drop on March 31.