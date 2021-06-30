Tyler, The Creator Questions Why Outlets Didn’t Cover His BET Awards Performance

The West Coast rapper speaks on his “Lumberjack” set not getting picked up by the blogs.

The 2021 BET Awards had several memorable moments that broke the internet. Cardi B announced she is having her second child while performing with Migos, and Lil Nas X caused controversy when he kissed one of his male dancers.

Other music acts hit the stage on Sunday night as well. For example, Hip Hop artist Tyler, The Creator performed his song “Lumberjack” off the rapper’s Call Me If You Get Lost album.

Tyler, The Creator later questioned why he did not get widespread news coverage for his theatrical set at the BET Awards. The Columbia recording artist discussed the lack of blog posts about the “Lumberjack” performance.

“I know y’all saw my performance last night,” Tyler told the 122,000 people watching his Instagram Live on June 28. “And it was really good. And it sucks. I’m like, ‘Damn, am I at a point where it will still get posted on like all the ill outlets?'”

The Grammy winner continued, “It’s not that it overly matters, but that performance was so good, and I still can’t get something that good still posted on these outlets. It’s like, ‘F### dude!’ I’m still like, ‘F###!’ Whatever.”

While Tyler, The Creator may feel as if his BET Awards performance was not getting enough attention from the media, his Call Me If You Get Lost studio LP is on pace to have a big sales week. The project is predicted to open at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 185,000 first-week units.

Call Me If You Get Lost includes guest appearances by 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Wayne, Domo Genesis, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Uzi Vert, and Pharrell Williams. Gangsta Grillz mixtapes creator DJ Drama is also featured on the opening track.

In addition, Tyler, The Creator recently expressed his belief that he has been underrated as a lyricist. He is quoted saying, “I think a lot of people forget that I’m a rapper because I’m so multifaceted. I just had to remind everyone, ‘Don’t let the wig get it twisted, y’all n##### can’t f### with me.’”