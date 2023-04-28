Tyler, The Creator Takes Precautions To Prevent Any Posthumous Albums 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tyler, The Creator performed unreleased songs for the first time and revealed a stipulation in his will prevents any posthumous albums.

Tyler, The Creator fans will have to appreciate the music he releases during his lifetime because the former Odd Future frontman confirmed there will be no new posthumous projects once he transitions.

It isn’t the first time he has expressed distaste over posthumous releases. However, Tyler confirmed he’s taken steps to prevent his estate from releasing an album after his death.

On Wednesday night (Apr. 26), Tyler, The Creator performed his latest project, The Estate Sale, for the first time at L.A.’s El Rey Theatre. The album is the deluxe version of his 2021 LP Call Me If You Get Lost.

During the show, Tyler, The Creator explained that he dropped The Estate Sale because of the stipulation in his will preventing any posthumous releases.

“I’m just so excited,” he declared during a break between songs. “Some of these [songs] are so good that I can’t just let it sit on my hard drive because I have in my will that if I die, they can’t put no f###### posthumous album out.”

Tyler continued, “That’s gross. Then they’ll get some random feature from a n#### that I didn’t really f### with like that. No.”

Tyler, The Creator speaks on posthumous releases at last nights show.pic.twitter.com/fefTUWHS3K — Odd Future (@OddFuturePage) April 27, 2023

Elsewhere during his set, the L.A. native also debuted an unreleased song called “Penny,” a freestyle over Rich Boy’s “Throw Some D’s”. He revealed the track was leaked via TikTok, but he wanted to perform it for his bodyguard. Check it out below.

“I’m gonna do this random song that no one in here has heard.”



Tyler, The Creator with a special performance of the rare leak “Penny” during an intimate show at The El Rey in LA. pic.twitter.com/FHJWxLi7s5 — Andrés Tardio (@AndresWrites) April 27, 2023

“Do not continue anything in my name if I die. You got this on record,” Tyler, The Creator told XXL in October 2021. “If I ever die, I don’t want people to put my music out… [with] features with people I do not f### with. The companies are over with. Everything’s done.”