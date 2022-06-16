U.K. Drill Artist Headie One Previews Collab With German Rapper Luciano 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Headie One and Luciano have a new single on the way, teasing an international drill anthem with a snippet of the untitled track.

Arguably the biggest drill stars to emerge from their respective nations, the pair took to Instagram with a joint announcement. They also revealed the song will arrive later today (Jun. 16), accompanied by a video.

“Recorded and shot this in 24 hours,” Headie One and Luciano penned in the caption. “It’s dropping this Thursday. What should we call it? 🌪🌪🌪” Check out the preview below.

Headie One And Luciano Share A Snippet

Luciano is heralded as the frontman of German Hip-Hip – or Deutschrap, as it’s known locally. He’s also one of the most successful. His album “Aqua” was the most-streamed German-language album of the last year, and he is considered the founder of the German drill genre.

Prior to his collab with Headie One, Luciano discussed working with other musicians during an interview with GQ in April.

“Who I work with from the music industry comes with the flow. It’s very organic. The human vibe has to be right. I can’t work with anyone who just has a s##### attitude or who thinks my attitude sucks. I can’t work with him, whether he did 18 videos for Drake or something.”

Meanwhile, Headie One who teased the single with Luciano last month, announcing new music “coming very soon,” believes in the continued growth in the international drill scene.

“Everyone around the world is always open to new sounds. Drill is very honest,” he explained to Clash Music earlier this year. “When you’re not sugar-coating anything and you’re telling the whole truth, you’re just being true to yourself. You’re sharing a story, making people know that reality, and people feel that. It’s why drill is everywhere now – because it’s real. I think everyone can relate in some way and that’s why it will always grow.

While fans are waiting for the new Headie One and Luciano collab, check out some of their recent offerings below.