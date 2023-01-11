U.K. Rapper Loski Sentenced To 7 Years In Gun Case; Used Drill Music To Promote Gangs, Prosecutor Says  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors labeled South Londoner Loski “a dangerous individual,” who uses drill music to “glamorize the gang lifestyle.”

London-based rapper Loski has been sentenced to seven years behind bars after being convicted of possessing a loaded revolver while in an Uber.

Prosecutors argued the South London rapper was “also part of the Kennington-based criminal gang, the Harlem Spartans,” who they say were “involved in violent turf wars with other gangs in South London.”

A jury found the rapper guilty of possessing a prohibited firearm and related firearms charges following a five-week trial at Croydon Crown Court.

23-year-old Jyrelle O’Connor is known to his legion of fans as Loski, racking up millions of views and streams for his music.

Shortly before his case concluded, Loski dropped “Deliberation Freestyle,” with lyrics reflecting on his life on the roads and his upcoming sentencing.

“It’s minimum 14 if I get a guilty,” he raps on the track, apparently recorded the day before his conviction. “I’m waiting on my verdict right now and I’m tryna stay positive, deep down I’m feeling filthy.”

“My darg GT just told me ‘7 years is better than 14,'” he wrote somewhat prophetically while sharing the song. “And I can live with that 😉 Home soon, who God bless no man can curse 🙏 ❤”

Loski – Deliberation Freestyle

After sentencing, Senior CPS Prosecutor Laura Hoon branded Loski ” a dangerous individual,” who needed to be behind bars.

“Criminal gangs such as the Harlem Spartans are using drill music and social media to promote gang culture, glamorise the gang lifestyle and the use of weapons,” Hoon stated. “Thanks to the police and prosecution team, we now have a dangerous individual and criminal gang member in prison, and a loaded firearm and ammunition off our streets. This strong sentence from the judge shows that crime doesn’t pay, no matter how well known or influential the individual may be.”