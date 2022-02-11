U.K Rapper Russ Millions Finally Drops “Reggae & Calypso” Video Ft. Buni & YV

Russ Millions is continuing the success of his stellar 2021 and is back with a new video featuring Buni and YV.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the song since it was teased last month. In the weeks since Russ Millions released snippets of the visuals, and now, “Reggae & Calypso” has finally arrived.

Russ, Buni, and YV go back and forth, spitting on the energetic beat as they get turnt in a shopping mall.

Last year Russ Millions and Tion Wayne’s worldwide hit single “Body” became the first-ever drill song to reach No. 1 on the U.K charts. The remix also achieved the accolade of the U.K’s most viewed music video on YouTube in 2021. The video features Fivio Foreign, Arrdee, E1, ZT, Bugzy Malone, Darkoo, and Buni was viewed over 72 million times. The original video also made the list at No. 7 after racking up 59 million views.

The South London rapper revealed he is currently working on a new mixtape and album, which will show a more reflective side. However, Russ said he’s “only gone into mixtape mode recently,” and the project is “about 30%” complete.

However, he has big plans in store, and he’s not slowing down until he achieves them. “I wanna get a number one album, or a number one mixtape,” Russ Millions told Viper in December. “Some more number ones, literally. I need a number one album, a number one mixtape and some number one singles. There’s no stopping, still. That’s my plan.”

Russ revealed the tape will come first, “then probably an album by the end of 2022 or the start of 2023.” He added, “Definitely I’ll be ready, album mode, right now I’m in mixtape mode. After mixtape mode, album mode.”

Watch the new video below.