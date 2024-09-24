U.K. Rapper Tion Wayne Appears To Viciously Kick & Punch Man In Dubai Fight 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Footage of the incident in Dubai appears to show Tion Wayne punching a man several times and aiming a kick at his face.

Tion Wayne appears to have gotten into another violent altercation in Dubai, this time seemingly fighting a man during a night out on the town.

On Monday night (September 23), clips surfaced online of the British rapper punching and kicking an unidentified man. Someone yells “stop” as Tion Wayne comes into the frame and abruptly punches a man in the face, knocking him to the ground.

A man who appears to be staff then follows Tion Wayne as he storms off, leaving his victim attempting to stand, all while clutching at his nose.

The man manages to get on one knee before Tion Wayne returns, aiming a kick at the man’s face and following up with another blow. Wayne gets in one more punch before being escorted away from the scene.

Tion Wayne was seen partying in Dubai on Monday night with fellow British rappers Fredo and Russ Millions.

Tion Wayne Fights Dutchavelli In Dubai

The “Body” hitmaker has been involved in more than one physical altercation in the city. Back in 2022, he got into a fight with fellow U.K. rapper and brother of Stefflon Don, Dutchavelli.

“There was six of you against one. I was the only man that was scrapping with you,” Dutchavelli explained, claiming Tion Wayne jumped him. “You man are not on nothing,” he added.

Additionally, in 2020 Tion Wayne got into it with fellow U.K. rapper Headie One while on a flight back from Dubai.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, Dutchavelli claimed he was on the run because his former collaborator turned rival snitched on him.

“It was an incident that happened in Tion Wayne’s block,” he said in a social media video, explaining a shooting that left several people hospitalized. “Three n##### got [shot], and you’re tryna tell me the feds are looking for me fam? This is why I haven’t been about,” he said, adding that people aren’t “sticking to the code.”