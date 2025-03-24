U.K. Rapper & YouTube Star Yung Filly Hit With Second Rape Allegation Overseas

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

British entertainer Yung Filly faces serious allegations abroad as authorities investigate troubling accusations in Magaluf, Spain.

Yung Filly is facing a second rape investigation after a British tourist accused him of sexual assault in Magaluf, Spain, last summer.

The 29-year-old entertainer, whose legal name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, allegedly assaulted the woman after performing at a beachside concert in the popular Spanish resort town, according to the Daily Mail.

The alleged victim, a British woman vacationing in Magaluf, reported the incident to authorities in the United Kingdom several weeks after returning home. She claimed Yung Filly inappropriately touched her at a nightclub and later raped her in a hotel room.

The woman told police that the alleged rape occurred after she engaged in consensual sex with one of Barrientos’ friends in a hotel room.

Spanish authorities have already investigated the allegations.

A judge in Palma is now reportedly seeking cooperation from Australian officials to question Yung Filly under oath regarding the incident.

Yung Filly On Trial In Australia

This latest accusation adds to mounting legal troubles for the British rapper and YouTube personality, who is already embroiled in a separate sexual assault case in Australia.

He faces multiple charges stemming from an alleged incident in Perth in September 2024, where prosecutors claim he sexually assaulted a woman in her 20s in his hotel room following a performance in Hillarys.

On March 11, 2025, Yung Filly pleaded not guilty in Western Australia to three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, one count of strangulation and four counts of sexual penetration without consent.

Yung Filly broke his silence for the first time after pleading not guilty to SA charges

pic.twitter.com/RqRYJ5V6TR — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 11, 2025

He remains free on bail, which was granted in October 2024 under strict conditions and is prohibited from leaving Western Australia.

In a separate legal matter, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving charges after authorities caught him driving over 96 mph on a highway near Perth in November 2024.

Yung Filly is scheduled to appear before Western Australia’s District Court on June 13 to face trial for the sexual assault charges.