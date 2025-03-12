U.K. Rapper Yung Filly Pleads Not Guilty To Assault & Misconduct Charges

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Yung Filly faced multiple assault and misconduct charges in an Australian court, denying allegations stemming from a 2024 incident in Perth.

Yung Filly faced serious criminal charges in Perth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (March 11).

Known legally as Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, the 29-year-old British YouTube sensation and rapper pleaded not guilty to multiple charges stemming from disturbing accusations of assault and sexual misconduct, per BBC News.

Prosecutors accused Barrientos of three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, one count of strangulation, and four counts of sexual penetration without consent.

The alleged attack occurred on September 28, 2024, in a Perth hotel room following a performance. The alleged victim is a woman in her 20s.

Authorities imposed stringent bail conditions on Barrientos shortly after his arrest in October 2024.

These conditions included a hefty personal undertaking of 100,000 Australian dollars (approximately $63,000), matched by an identical surety.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport, report daily to local police, refrain from discussing the case on social media, and remain within Western Australia’s borders. Additionally, he was banned from approaching within 500 meters of two individuals specifically identified by the court.

The case will now advance to the higher-level District Court, with Barrientos scheduled to appear on June 13.

Yung Filly walks out of court in a good mood today 😳 pic.twitter.com/VwyrRqT48n — boogie 🐸 (@iBoogie247) March 11, 2025

This troubling legal saga isn’t Yung Filly’s first brush with the law in Australia.

In December 2024, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving charges stemming from a speeding incident in November. As a result, he received a six-month driving suspension and a $1,000 fine.

Before his legal troubles, Yung Filly had rapidly ascended from YouTube comedian to mainstream star through viral content, TV hosting, and music.

However, the recent allegations have led to paused music releases, canceled brand deals, and an uncertain career future.