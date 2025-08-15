UMG Boss Lucian Grainge Slams Drake’s “Groundless” Kendrick Lamar Lawsuit Claims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Universal Music Group (UMG) CEO Lucian Grainge is firing back at Drake’s latest legal push in the rapper’s defamation lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar’s viral diss track “Not Like Us.”

In a sworn declaration, Grainge said he “had never heard” the track — nor seen its cover art or music video — until after Interscope Records released it.

He called any suggestion that he approved or promoted the song “groundless and indeed ridiculous,” stressing that as UMG’s chief executive, his focus is on global strategy, not day-to-day release decisions.

Labeling Drake’s claims “farcical,” Grainge pointed out UMG’s long history of investing in the Toronto superstar, including hundreds of millions of dollars in support, the purchase of most of his recording catalog, and the acquisition of his publishing rights.

The pushback comes after Drake’s attorneys moved to have Grainge added as a document custodian in the case — a move UMG’s lawyers blasted as a “transparent attempt to harass” the company and waste resources “out of spite.”

Drake’s legal team argues that top UMG brass, including Grainge, had contractual authority over Lamar’s music and deliberately released and promoted “Not Like Us” despite knowing it contained defamatory allegations.

They claim UMG sought to devalue Drake’s brand to gain leverage in contract renegotiations, citing internal label competition.

The motion demands Grainge’s emails and texts, Kendrick Lamar’s full contract with UMG, and all documents related to contract negotiations for both artists, as well as any discussions of alleged crimes by Lamar, covering January 2023 through May 2024.