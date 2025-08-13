Drake Targets UMG Boss Lucian Grainge Over Alleged Role in “Not Like Us” Defamation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake accused UMG CEO Lucian Grainge of knowingly promoting false claims in “Not Like Us.”

Drake is pushing a federal court to compel Universal Music Group to hand over internal files from its CEO/chairman, Sir Lucian Grainge, accusing the executive of personally approving and promoting false claims in Kendrick Lamar’s monster diss track “Not Like Us.”

In a legal filing submitted Tuesday (August 12), attorneys for the Canadian rapper argued that Grainge played a direct part in circulating material that portrayed Drake as a sexual predator and exposed his home address.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this year, claims UMG’s actions not only damaged Drake’s reputation but also endangered his safety.

Grainge’s involvement, according to the filing, could reveal “actual malice”—a legal threshold Drake must meet to prove defamation. His lawyers say Grainge’s communications could show he knew the claims were false and pushed them anyway.

UMG initially tried to shield Grainge from discovery by labeling him an “apex” executive, a term used to argue that high-ranking officials shouldn’t be subject to routine document production.

That argument has since been dropped, but the label now insists Grainge had “no meaningful involvement” and that any relevant material would simply duplicate what’s already been collected from other executives.

Drake’s legal team isn’t buying it. They argue that even overlapping documents are essential to show what Grainge knew and when. “Plaintiff never agreed to delay requesting Grainge’s files,” the filing states.

To minimize the burden, Drake’s attorneys proposed using agreed-upon search terms to comb through Grainge’s records.

The dispute stems from Drake’s January 2025 lawsuit against UMG, which alleges the label deliberately promoted “Not Like Us” to damage his image and apply pressure during contract negotiations.

The track, performed by Kendrick Lamar, included lyrics calling Drake a “pedophile” and featured cover art showing his Toronto address.

Drake says the fallout included multiple break-ins at his home and the shooting of his security guard. He also accuses UMG of launching a viral campaign using influencers and bots to amplify the song’s reach.

UMG has denied the claims, calling the lawsuit “misguided” and “baseless.”

The company argues it would be “illogical” to harm one of its most profitable artists. The court has not yet ruled on whether UMG must produce Grainge’s documents.