Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Uncle Murda trashed a number of rappers during his annual 2023, which clocks in at 15 minutes. This might be his best one yet!

Uncle Murda trashed a number of rappers during his annual 2023, which clocks in at 15 minutes. This might be his best one yet!

Rapper Uncle Murda released his annual year-end review song, “Rap Up 2023,” on Sunday (January 1). The Brooklyn rapper provided a street perspective as a year-end review of the events that occurred in the past year, starting off over Jodeci’s “Can I Talk To You” by Jodeci.

This year’s song, “Rap Up 2023,” is a long 15 minutes since so much happened in 2022!

First and foremost, Uncle Murda tackles the elephant in the room: Will Smith’s infamous Chris Rock slap at the Oscars. After apologizing to Will Smith over 2021’s “Rap Up,” Uncle Murda was back on Smith’s head.

He even brought up Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett’s battle with alopecia again, but the real bars were directed at August Alsina. Uncle Murda found it ironic Pinkett had an affair with the singer, who ended up admitting he was gay in 2022.

Last year, Uncle Murda predicted Lil Nas X would get AIDS and this year, he claims Alsina will catch Monkey Pox after the disease spread through the gay community.

Uncle Murda also claimed Kanye West lost his mind after Pete Davidson stole the rapper’s “b####” Kim Kardashian—and that’s why Ye went off on Jews and blew his $2 billion fortune by losing deals with GAP, Balenciaga and Adidas.

Freddie Gibbs ended up getting dissed by Uncle Murda for getting beat up and robbed in Buffalo by Griselda members. Irv Gotti caught some strays and was accused of being “corny” for blabbing about his affair with Ashanti.

Uncle Murda also trashes Gunna and calls him a snitch for taking a deal to gain his freedom as Young Thug sits in jail. He also clowned Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez and Pardison Fontaine for not knowing his lady slept with the other rappers.

He then calls T.I. a snitch and makes fun of the Atlanta rapper for trying to be a comedian while claiming the U.S. lost to Russia for trading “Juwanna Mann,” aka Britney Griner, for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Uncle Murda had a few bars for Benzino too, after he was supposedly caught in a controversy with a transvestite after a phone call leaked.

Overall, “Rap Up” is a must-listen for anyone looking to laugh their way through the craziness of 2022. So go ahead and give it a spin, and let Uncle Murda help you wrap up this wild year with a smile and a few laughs.