Uncle Murda issued an apology for his “Rap Up 2021” bars about Will Smith after seeing the actor slap Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Uncle Murda regretted rapping about Will Smith’s personal life after seeing the actor slap Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The veteran rapper issued an apology to Will Smith via Instagram. Uncle Murda said sorry for airing out The Fresh Prince and Jada Pinkett Smith on “Rap Up 2021.”

“Somebody let @willsmith know I’m sorry for what I said in the Rap Up dam it’s looking like I can’t retire the Rap Up,” Uncle Murda wrote. “Love Don’t Live Here Out Now link in my bio.”

Will Smith’s relationship drama provided plenty of material for Uncle Murda’s year-end recap song. “Rap Up 2021” featured multiple lines about the movie star and Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada out here still making Will look stupid/She said when he f### her, she don’t like the way that he do it/I’m like, damn he probably don’t get her wet/He be turning her off with all that throwing up after sex/Still got the nerve to show their sex tape to his grandmother/I get it, I see why she let August Alsina f### her/Either way she got Will Smith looking like a sucka/He should leave her like DaBaby left his baby mother/But don’t go on Instagram or get the cops in it/If he kill her she gon’ go to heaven and let Pac hit it,” Uncle Murda rapped.

But Uncle Murda changed his tune after watching Will Smith smack Chris Rock over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The Oscars incident aired on live TV and resulted in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences launching an investigation.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” the Academy said in a press statement. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

Listen to Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2021” below and watch the slap that made him apologize above.