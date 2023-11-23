Sizzling Sparks: Usher and Janelle Monae’s Electrifying Chemistry At Vegas Residency  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Usher flirted up a storm with Janelle Monae, gazing into her eyes while serenading her in a steamy display at his Las Vegas residency.

Janelle Monae made the most of the spotlight when Usher serenaded her at his Las Vegas residency.

The duo put on a sizzling display, sharing an intimate dance while Usher crooned a series of his hits. Usher and Monae flirted back-and-forth as he dedicated his song “Superstar” to her.

In a carousel of videos uploaded on Instagram Wednesday (November 22), the singers can be seen putting on a steamy show.

The temperature rose even further when Usher launched into his serenading anthem, “There Goes My Baby.” Monae wrapped her arms around Usher’s neck as he sang to her, staring into her eyes. At one point, the pair giggled as they sipped on glasses of champagne.

Janelle Monae thanked Usher in the caption, writing, “we bl(ush)ed in vegas,” and “1 of 1. incredible show.” Check out the clips below.

Janelle Monae isn’t the only one going viral after being serenaded by Usher. He wanted no smoke with Dwayne Wade when the athlete attended the show with his wife, Gabrielle Union. “I ain’t crazy,” Usher joked while shaking Wade’s hand. “That man will knock my whole head off and then dunk it.”

However, he had no such reservations when British model Leomie Anderson caught his eye in Paris. “I think I found my baby over here,” Usher said of the model.

Meanwhile Keke Palmer famously found herself on the receiving end of her boyfriend’s wrath when Usher serenaded her in Vegas. Controversy ensued when Darius Jackson publicly chastised Palmer for fitted, sheer dress to the concert. The pair have since split, with Palmer being granted sole custody of their infant son amid allegations Jackson abused his former girlfriend.