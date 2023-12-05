Usher Reacts To Nia Long Saying She Regrets Missing His Las Vegas Residency

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Good Good” singer prepares to head back to Sin City.

Usher can rightfully claim to be the new King of Vegas. The R&B superstar’s residency in Nevada’s most populous city became one of the most-talked-about shows of 2023.

Unfortunately, Usher’s My Way: The Vegas Residency at the Park MGM has ended. Nia Long is among the singer’s fans who missed seeing him live in Las Vegas for the critically acclaimed performances.

“My only regret this year is missing @Usher in Vegas,” Nia Long posted on X. The Best Man: The Final Chapters actress made sure to tag Usher in her tweet.

Usher eventually responded to Nia Long’s social media message. The chart-topping vocalist quote-tweeted Long and added, “Don’t worry… I’ll be back in Vegas on 2/11.”

Don’t worry…I’ll be back in Vegas on 2/11 😉 https://t.co/1kRDpgM2kd — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) December 4, 2023

Next year will see Usher return to Vegas. The NFL tapped him to serve as the headlining act for the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on February 11, 2024.

The My Way: The Vegas Residency opened in July of 2022 and ran through December of this year. In October, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear presented Usher with the official Key to the City.

“I just want to continue to be an amazing contribution to your amazing city. I do see opportunity here, and the belief that everything that’s in my mind and that I’ve dreamed of is coming to life as a result of the city. So thank you,” Usher stated at the Key to the City ceremony.