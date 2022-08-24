Usher Responds To Diddy’s Claim That “R&B Is Dead”: “He Sounds Nuts To Me” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Usher said Diddy and anyone else claiming that “R&B Is Dead” lacks a basic understanding of the genre. “It’s blasphemous,” he added.

The “Is R&B dead?” discussion initiated by Diddy last week has kept social media alight with artists, fans, and music industry insiders alike, adding their opinions to the conversation.

The Hip-Hop mogul gathered some of the genre’s biggest artists to share their thoughts on the topic, and now Usher has waded into the discussion. According to Mr. Raymond, as a pioneer, Diddy should know better and called the suggestion “blasphemous.”

Usher Says Diddy’s “R&B Is Dead” Discussion “Sounds Crazy”

He shared his view during a recent discussion with Bevy Smith, claiming Diddy “sounds nuts to me.”

“When I hear people say stuff like ‘What happened to R&B?’ or ‘R&B is dead’…it’s not. You just don’t understand the basis of it. Matter fact, maybe I need a reminder, an understanding of what it is. How can something come out 20-some-odd years ago, and then all of a sudden have a resurgence in a way that people just wanna talk about it, sing it, enjoy it? That’s because it’s classic. That’s ‘Superstar.’” He concluded, “That’s R&B.”

During an Instagram Live session with Timbaland last week, Diddy declared that “R&B is m############ dead as of right now.” Usher disagrees.

“That’s what R&B is. R&B is timeless, it ain’t gonna go away,” Usher continued. “So, when I do hear people, even like Puff saying ‘R&B is dead,’ he sounds nuts to me. It sounds crazy, you know, especially knowing he was a pioneer in understanding and beneficiary of it. You know, the source that is R&B created the breath of life that was breathed into Hip Hop.”

Furthermore, Usher says Hip-Hop owes everything to R&B, as such, Hip-Hop artists should hold their tongues on the subject.

“There wouldn’t be—there would be no Hip Hop if there were not R&B,” Usher added. So it’s blasphemous to hear people say anything—especially Hip Hop cats—to say anything about R&B. It’s like, nah, it’s been there. It’s gon’ stay there.” Check out his comments below.

Since the #Shaderoom picked up my @Usher clip, I thought I would share with you the original where Usher let’s you know that R&B ain’t hardly dead & he’s not playing with y’all or Diddy pic.twitter.com/CgEXTXgwXF — bevysmith (@bevysmith) August 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Diddy attempted to clarify his comments earlier this week after the backlash.

“It’s been 3 days of the debate… This is the clarity of the message… It’s not disrespect to anybody,” Diddy penned in a Twitter thread. “This conversation was out of love and me purposely wanting to bring attention to R&B! It was something that I saw the effect of the Hip hop and R&B balance. That balance is honesty and realness when it comes together, melodies, vulnerability and most importantly LOVE!”