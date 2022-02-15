Verzuz Opens Up Viewing Options After Facing Blowback For Paywall

Verzuz is streaming the Anthony Hamilton vs. Musiq Soulchild battle for free on multiple platforms after trying to put up a paywall.

The Verzuz battle between Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild won’t be stuck behind a paywall.

Fans were upset when Verzuz directed them to sign up for the “TrillerVerzPass,” which costs $2.99 per month, to watch the R&B battle. Verzuz responded to the backlash by making the event available for free on multiple platforms on Tuesday (February 15).

“We heard you!” the web series announced. “You can watch TONIGHTS #VERZUZ with Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild on a platform that is convenient to you! See you at 5:30PM PT / 8:30PM ET.”

Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz also addressed the outrage in an Instagram post promoting the Anthony Hamilton vs. Musiq Soulchild battle. He denied being involved in the decision to put the event behind a paywall.

“See y’all rite here tonight on insta @verzuztv,” he wrote. “Who y’all rocking with @anthonyhamiltonofficial or @musiqsoulchild ? You can also watch in HD on verzuztv.com . I was out the country don’t ask me who did it it’s fixed bless up love y’all.”

Last year, Verzuz was acquired by Triller Network. Triller also owns FITE TV, which is the streaming service offering the TrillerVerzPass.

A 14-day free trial is available for the TrillerVerzPass, which boasts “premium access.” But fans don’t need to sign up for it since Verzuz will be streaming on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and more.