VH1 Announces Season 2 Of Remy Ma-Hosted ‘My True Crime Story’

The show will present first-person accounts from drug dealers, scammers, and more.

Later this month, the VH1 network will begin airing new episodes of the My True Crime Story docuseries. Hip Hop recording artist Reminisce “Remy Ma” Mackie returns as the show’s host.

Season two of My True Crime Story will run for eight episodes. Remy Ma narrates the program which tells the tales of individuals who were heavily involved in illegal activities.

“I’m so excited for the return of My True Crime Story because we get another opportunity to share first-hand experiences as well as stories of redemption,” states the Bronx-bred emcee.

Remy Ma adds, “I’m looking forward for viewers to be able to relate, learn and grow as they watch this new season.” My True Crime Story will cover criminal offenses such as drug trafficking, steroid production, counterfeiting, and jewelry theft.

My True Crime Story‘s first season premiered in August 2021. The show provided first-person accounts by people such as credit card scammer Shawana “Swipe Queen” King, drug dealer Vincent Serrano, and escort services owner Jodi Mattison.

Prior to My True Crime Story, Remy Ma served as a regular panelist on the State of the Culture talk show. The “All the Way Up” hitmaker also starred on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York and Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackies reality shows.

Remy Ma’s There’s Something About Remy: Based on a True Story album dropped in 2006. The New Yorker partnered with Fat Joe for 2017’s Plata O Plomo collaborative project. Remy Ma scored her only #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with Terror Squad’s “Lean Back” in 2004.

Hot Snakes Media produced My True Crime Story. Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista, and David Erickson served as executive producers. Season two of My True Crime Story is scheduled to debut on Monday, August 29 at 10 PM ET/PT.