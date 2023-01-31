Vic Mensa Releases Virgil Abloh-Inspired “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” Music Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Watch the SaveMoney member skydive in the new Danielle DeGrasse-Alston-directed clip.

Chicago emcee Vic Mensa is back with his latest single. A music video for “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” made its way to the internet.

Vic Mensa’s “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” features R&B singer Maeta and bass guitarist/vocalist Thundercat. For the track’s official visuals, Mensa skydives in a custom recreation of a suit designed by the late Virgil Abloh.

“I made ‘Strawberry Louis Vuitton’ while watching one of Virgil’s last [Louis Vuitton] films; the one with Saul Williams,” states Vic Mensa. “When I heard the sample it just spoke to me, so I chopped it, made the beat, and wrote the song on the spot. It was really a freestyle.”

The Roc Nation signee adds, “I always imagined Thundercat doing the bridge… We recorded it when he was on tour and I was doing my art show in Chicago. When Virgil passed away I kind of felt like he had given this song to me; the gift that keeps on giving, in a way.”

Virgil Abloh died from cancer on November 28, 2021, at the age of 41. He worked as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection after founding the Off-White fashion label. Abloh was widely considered one of the most influential people in the fashion world.

Vic Mensa’s “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” is likely a precursor for an upcoming album by the 29-year-old recording artist. Previously, Mensa dropped The Autobiography studio LP in 2017. His catalog also contains the Innanetape mixtape as well as EPs such as There’s Alot Going On and The Manuscript.