Vince Staples Delivers New Album ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’

Vince Staples tells a story of growth on the new offering, exploring what it means to find home beyond the confines of location.

Vince Staples returns with his fifth studio album Ramona Park Broke My Heart.

RAMONA PARK BROKE MY HEART BY VINCE STAPLES https://t.co/f1Ly8bdyLU — RPBMH 💔 OUT NOW (@vincestaples) April 8, 2022

The Long Beach native revealed the project is “the story of growth” and serves as the follow-up to his 2021 self-titled effort. The 16-track project includes appearances from Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Baby, and Mustard.

Last month, he wrote a thoughtful message about the inspiration behind the album ahead of release.

“I am often told the lie that life is what you make it,” he wrote. “For over a decade, most of my work has been an anthology of what I believed to be home. Now I’ve realized that it reaches beyond location.”

He continued, “I have been exploring the utility of home. Security. Comfort. Meaning. The answer. The excuse. To outgrow is to love blindly no longer. Ramona Park Broke My Heart is the story of that growth.”

Vince Staples also confirmed that “there’s a direct correlation” between his previous eponymous album and this album.

“They were kind of created at the same time,” Vince Staples shared. “I was in a similar state of mind. I’m still working through things and the questions that life poses. This album will make even more sense if you heard the previous one.”

The inspiration behind the release of his latest video came from one of the most talked-about moments of the year so far. “Will Smith inspired me man,” he tweeted just hours after the infamous slap. “Let me drop this video.” Watch “Rose Street” and stream the project below.

Stream Ramona Park Broke My Heart on Spotify below or click here for Apple Music.

Vince Staples Ramona Park Broke My Heart