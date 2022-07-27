Vince Staples Reacts To Making Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The 44th POTUS also selects songs by Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Rakim.

Once again, former United States President Barack Obama presented his favorite songs from the first half of the year. A single by Hip Hop artist Vince Staples made the final cut.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?” posted Obama.

For his latest list of favored records, Barack Obama chose Vince Staple’s “Magic.” The Mustard-produced track lives on the 2022 studio album Ramona Park Broke My Heart.

Staples reacted to being selected for Obama’s Summer Playlist. At first, the 29-year-old Long Beach native quote-tweeted the 44th POTUS and simply added, “Dead Homies.”

Around three hours later, Vince Staples returned to the social media platform. The West Coast recording artist asked his followers, “If I convince Obama to get put on the set y’all gon be mad?”

“Magic” featuring Mustard dropped on Valentine’s Day earlier this year. While commenting on the song, Vince Staples stated, “I think [‘Magic’ will] put the listener in a good state of mind.”

Ramona Park Broke My Heart came out on April 8 via Motown Records and Blacksmith Records. Vince Staples’s fifth studio LP earned widespread praise from professional music critics.

“It’s symbolic of home,” said Vince Staple about the project’s title. “And everyone has a home. Even though it’s very personal to me, everyone can relate to it. That’s why I thought it would work for this chapter.”

Other Hip Hop songs to make Barack Obama’s 2022 Summer Playlist include “Split/Whole Time” by Lil Yachty, “Last Last” by Burna Boy, “When I B On Tha Mic” by Rakim, “Too Good” by Drake, and “Die Hard” by Kendrick Lamar.

Dead Homies https://t.co/1cZQTW3tRE — RPBMH 💔 OUT NOW (@vincestaples) July 26, 2022