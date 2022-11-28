Vivica A. Fox Responds To Kanye Over Campaign Video And Gets Ready For War

Vivica A. Fox took to Twitter to address one of the videos Kanye West is using to launch his 2024 presidential campaign.

Kanye West has launched his 2024 Presidential campaign, releasing videos to talk about his intentions and call out those nay-sayers.

One of the videos was a clip of the Tucker Carlson package from his FOX News “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show, where he had Ye on as a guest.

In the narrative, Tucker played a clip of various celebrities expressing how they felt about Kanye, specifically after he commented about George Floyd and the Jews on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs.”

Fat Joe, 50 Cent, and others were featured, but he also highlighted Vivica Fox’s remarks.

In the clip, Fox says on her FOX Soul show, “Yo, Kanye. Eff you. And I mean that with everything inside of me. You got to cancel him. And I know we not trying to be in a cancel culture, but we got to hit him in his pockets now. Because he, obviously, doesn’t care about the African American culture.”

The actress-turned-host took offense because he did not use her quote in context and addressed it on her Twitter.

“Now dawling if you gonna use a clip featuring me it should be accurate!” the “Two Can Play That Game” star tweeted. “I was not happy with you [for] saying George Floyd wasn’t murdered, but THANKS 4 watching my @foxsoultv show #CocktailsWithQueens & know 2 Can Play that game.”

Now dawling if u gonna use a clip featuring me it should be accurate! I was not happy with you 4 saying George Floyd wasn't murdered, but hey THANKS 4 watching my @foxsoultv show #CocktailsWithQueens & know 2 Can Play That Game! 😉 https://t.co/gGk5LWZwxo — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) November 25, 2022

As AllHipHop.com reported during the interview with “Drink Champs,” Ye pushed a narrative that Floyd died of a drug overdose of Fentanyl. Fox was not the only person upset. So was Floyd’s child’s mother and also basketball player Stephen Jackson.

Ye did sort of apologize for his remarks about Floyd. He said, “Black Lives Matter came out and made us come together as a people. Now, afterward… yes, there was some… there are some things [about] where the money went. There are some things where was used in order to push us to the Democratic vote. They were people behind that that happened [but] the general feeling… so when I said that and I and I and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people, it hurt the Black People, so wanna apologize to them because right now.”

He continued, “Because right now, God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now.”

“Thank you, God, for humbling me and letting me know how I really felt, because how could the richest black man ever be humble other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off of one comment,” he then said. “Actually, if you look at the definition of Death Con, it means to get extra defense I must’ve needed… yeah.”

Fox followed up her initial tweet with more, letting people know while she is booked and busy, she has no problem showing her love for Black men … and will not tolerate the disrespect of Black people from anyone.

Your welcome dawling! It's hard to be the bigger person but I know I'm booked, busy & blessed! #LifeIsGood #GurlPower 🔥🤑👸🏾🤑🔥 https://t.co/0NbjOGZjNW — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) November 25, 2022

Yo don't get it twisted at ALL! I LOVE BLACK MEN! I just don't care for those who disrespect our black culture, Kings & Queens! GOT IT? https://t.co/KitELg4jaU — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) November 26, 2022

Kanye’s original video has since been removed from his Twitter profile.