Vory Delivers Music Video For “Toxic” Single “Happy Birthday 2U”

Meek Mill’s protégé sings about sleeping with his girlfriend’s best friend.

There have been a lot of conversations about what has become known as Toxic R&B. Several music acts, such as DVSN, have embraced the male-dominated, sub-genre. Rapper/singer Vory offered his own version of Toxic R&B.

Vory released his Lost Souls album on June 3. The project hosts a song titled “Happy Birthday 2U.” An official music video for the track arrived on YouTube this week.

Loris Russier directed the “Happy Birthday 2U” visuals. The song and video focus on Vory admitting infidelity. The 25-year-old Texas/Kentucky native’s character in “Happy Birthday 2U” even admits to sleeping with his girlfriend’s best friend.

“Hope you didn’t think you’ll find me where you left me, I know. Hope you never thought I loved you how you loved me, I don’t. I was falling for your best friend, she does all the things you won’t. She’s everything that you’re not for me,” croons Vory on “Happy Birthday 2U.”

The Dream Chasers recording artist also sings, “We took a trip on your birthday and I f##### your best friend and you never knew it. Til now, it’s hard to digest, I guess. Yeah, wasn’t gonna say it, but it is whatever, your best friend’s p#### is wetter and better.”

Lost Souls features appearances by Kanye “Ye” West, Bleu, Nav, Wallo267, and more. Vory also worked with Ye on “Jonah,” “God Breathed,” and “No Child Left Behind” off the billionaire musician’s Donda album in 2021.

The accomplished songwriter won a Grammy Award for the Everything Is Love collaborative project by The Carters (Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter). Vory recently appeared on “Grateful” which lives on DJ Khaled’s God Did studio LP.