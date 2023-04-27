Wack 100 Accuses J. Prince Of “Clout Chasing” For Sharing 2-Year-Old Photo With QC’s Pierre “P” Thomas

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Wack 100 blasted J. Prince for sharing a two-year-old photo of himself and Q.C.’s Pierre “P” Thomas, despite the tension over Offset’s death.

Wack 100 reignited his simmering feud with J. Prince, despite agreeing to “chill out” on the Rap-A-Lot Records founder earlier this year.

On Wednesday, J. Prince shared a photo of himself alongside Quality Control co-founder and CEO Pierre “P” Thomas and Larry Hoover affiliate Johnny “Crusher” Jackson.

“Congratulations to both of the homies that are making big moves where they’re from Chicago and Atlanta. Keep doin what you doin the real recognize the real,” J. Prince penned in the caption.

However, the post caused confusion as J. Prince was recently engaged in an online feud with QC artist Offset in the wake of Takeoff‘s murder last year.

Many people held the Prince family responsible for the late Migo’s rapper death as he and Quavo were in Houston with Prince’s son J. Prince Jr. in the hours before Takeoff was killed.

“P moving mad suspect,” read one comment while another added, “Gotta be a old pic… I refuse to believe.”

However, Wack 100 caught wind of the post and accused J. Prince of “clout chasing” for sharing the image. He took to Instagram to post a screenshot of the photo shared by Johnny ‘Crusher’ Jackson. In 2021.

“SWIPE LEFT @jprincerespect CLOUT CHASING AT ITS FINEST,” Wack 100 captioned the post. “NEGRO DONT POST THIS LIKE ITS GOOD . THIS PIC WAS TOOK 2021 WHEN IT WAS GOOD NOT 4 HRS AGO MORE LIKE 18 MONTHS AGO.”

J. Prince publicly addressed Takeoff’s death in multiple interviews, which angered Offset. While Set had remained relatively tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the Mob Ties honcho accused Offset of not being there for Takeoff. The beef spilled over online Cardi B defending her husband and Wack 100 denying J. Prince’s claims.

Though Offset has not directly addressed J. Prince’s post, he shared a pair of cryptic messages on social media.

“I hate you n##### with all my heart,” he tweeted Wednesday evening. “Fake love a mf smh,” Offset added via his Instagram Stories.