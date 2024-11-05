Wack 100 Reignites Feud With “Bozo” J Prince Following Cryptic Instagram Live 

Wack 100 has reignited his war of words with J Prince, calling him a “bozo” and claiming the Rap-A-Lot Records founder was sending shots at him on Instagram Live.
On Monday (November 4), Wack shared a screenshot from the livestream that included a comment from a user in the chat claiming J Prince was talking about the longtime music manager.
Wack 100 hit back in the caption, claiming he’s living rent-free in J Prince’s head.
“THIS BOZO @jprincerespect GOT MY NAME IN HIS MOUTH BUT BLOCKS ME FROM COMMENTING,” Wack wrote. “EVERYBODY ELSE CAN COMMENT BUT HE TOOK THE TIME TO BLOCK #WACK[100] FROM COMMENTS AND SAID MY NAME SO MANY TIMES THE CHAT IS ASKING HIM WHY HES SCREAMING MY NAME. I HAVE REAL ESTATE IN HIS MIND. ASK HIM WHY @jprincejr HAS A SEAL FILE ASK EM TO ADDRESS THAT N DA HOOD.”
He also implied J Prince didn’t keep the same energy in person. “WE BOTH KNOW YOU WERE NICE ASF WHEN I CAUGHT U 1 On 1,” he added in the comment section.
J Prince Calls Out “Social Media Gangsters”
During the livestream that ruffled Wack 100’s feathers, without naming names, J Prince discussed “social media gangsters” that “can’t even walk to the store.”
While strolling around the neighborhood, he added, “Ain’t a body out here with me other than me you know what I mean. Because it’s love, respect and fear.”
According to J Prince, “This lying s### is in style,” and he refused to go along with it.
“I don’t receive it, I don’t condone it and I don’t even like the n##### that that support it,” he explained. “Because I over understand what’s going to come with that.”
Targeting those who “fake” it on social media, J Prince then referenced his recent Instagram post.
“The universal laws govern us all,” he said. “When I use those words, ‘reaping what you sow,’ oh you can guarantee you going to reap what you sow.”
Earlier this week, J Prince denied rumors that feds raided his Houston home while showing off his new Rolls Royce on Instagram. However, he also sent a shot at podcasters who make a living telling lies.
“As for those rats who call themselves podcasters, lying and causing confusion for a living,” he said. “They’ll eventually reap what they sow. Wishing myself a Happy Birthday because I’m the Treat not the Trick.”