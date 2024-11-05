Wack 100 Reignites Feud With “Bozo” J Prince Following Cryptic Instagram Live 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Wack 100 called out J Prince for subbing him, claiming the Rap-A-Lot Records founder was “nice ASF” when he “caught” him in person.

Wack 100 has reignited his war of words with J Prince, calling him a “bozo” and claiming the Rap-A-Lot Records founder was sending shots at him on Instagram Live.

On Monday (November 4), Wack shared a screenshot from the livestream that included a comment from a user in the chat claiming J Prince was talking about the longtime music manager.

Wack 100 hit back in the caption, claiming he’s living rent-free in J Prince’s head.

“THIS BOZO @jprincerespect GOT MY NAME IN HIS MOUTH BUT BLOCKS ME FROM COMMENTING,” Wack wrote. “EVERYBODY ELSE CAN COMMENT BUT HE TOOK THE TIME TO BLOCK #WACK[100] FROM COMMENTS AND SAID MY NAME SO MANY TIMES THE CHAT IS ASKING HIM WHY HES SCREAMING MY NAME. I HAVE REAL ESTATE IN HIS MIND. ASK HIM WHY @jprincejr HAS A SEAL FILE ASK EM TO ADDRESS THAT N DA HOOD.”

He also implied J Prince didn’t keep the same energy in person. “WE BOTH KNOW YOU WERE NICE ASF WHEN I CAUGHT U 1 On 1,” he added in the comment section.

J Prince Calls Out “Social Media Gangsters”

During the livestream that ruffled Wack 100’s feathers, without naming names, J Prince discussed “social media gangsters” that “can’t even walk to the store.”

While strolling around the neighborhood, he added, “Ain’t a body out here with me other than me you know what I mean. Because it’s love, respect and fear.”

According to J Prince, “This lying s### is in style,” and he refused to go along with it.

“I don’t receive it, I don’t condone it and I don’t even like the n##### that that support it,” he explained. “Because I over understand what’s going to come with that.”

Targeting those who “fake” it on social media, J Prince then referenced his recent Instagram post.

“The universal laws govern us all,” he said. “When I use those words, ‘reaping what you sow,’ oh you can guarantee you going to reap what you sow.”

Earlier this week, J Prince denied rumors that feds raided his Houston home while showing off his new Rolls Royce on Instagram. However, he also sent a shot at podcasters who make a living telling lies.

“As for those rats who call themselves podcasters, lying and causing confusion for a living,” he said. “They’ll eventually reap what they sow. Wishing myself a Happy Birthday because I’m the Treat not the Trick.”