J. Prince Denies Rumors About Feds Raiding His Home—Says He Was Car Shopping

J. Prince denies federal raid rumors at his Houston home. Find out what he had to say about the allegations and how Rick Ross has something to do with the entire saga.

J. Prince has responded to reports that his home was recently the target of a federal raid, surprisingly aligning with Drake’s friend-turned-foe Rick Ross in the process.

For those who may not have followed the developments of the story, reports from various media outlets alleged that the FBI had raided the Rap-A-Lot Records office and J. Prince’s Houston home on October 29. J. Prince released a statement on the matter to Baller Alert, in which he strongly denied that any sort of raid occurred and accused the outlets who reported on the news of spreading misinformation.

“The people that start these rumors, tell lies for a living,” he said. “I don’t have time to keep up with their b#######.”

In the end, though, it appears as though his word wasn’t convincing enough. It’s either that, or he may have caught wind of Rozay flexing his new whip, because J. Prince took to Instagram on October 31 to show off his new Rolls-Royce Spectre luxury EV — which he reveals he was buying while folks were saying he had been picked up by the feds.

“While they were spreading lies a couple of days ago about my places being raided by the feds, I was treating myself to the new Rolls Royce Spectre to add to my collection,” J. Prince wrote in the caption of the post he shared on Instagram.

He continued, sending direct shots at the “podcasters” he says are perpetually lying to make ends meet.

“Even more importantly, here’s a JPrinciple to live by: Satan is the author of confusion,” he wrote. “So, remove people who bring confusion into your life. As for those rats who call themselves podcasters, lying and causing confusion for a living—they’ll eventually reap what they sow. Wishing myself a Happy Birthday because I’m the Treat not the Trick.”

Several artists showed love in the comments of the post in which J. Prince showed off the remarkably clean vehicle he just purchased.

“It’s Scorpio Season mane let’s Go!,” E-40 wrote.

Slim Thug added, “Happy Gday many mo to go.”

However, Ross was not one of the many who gave J. Prince his daps and pounds on his new whip, which is both predictable and somewhat surprising. It’s obvious that the Houston OG’s love and support for Drake would likely alienate any sort of congratulatory message Ross might have for J. Prince. However, it’s truly odd timing that the music industry veteran chose to unveil his Spectre, considering Rozay himself also debuted his new Rolls-Royce of the same model hours before J. Prince shared his.

While both of the whips feature pearly white exteriors, J. Prince’s boasts a vibrant Hermès orange interior while the guts of Ross’ new whip is wrapped in a sort of aquamarine blue he has dubbed Tua Tagovailoa blue. Ross also claims his Rolls is the first to have a stars in the ashtray.

What do y’all think? Is it too far off to think that J. Prince attempted to kill two birds with one post by throwing rocks at podcasters spewing fake news and hiding his hand in his attempt to seemingly son Rick Ross over his new Rolls-Royce Spectre? At any rate, its just good to see that the rumors about J. Prince’s run-in with the FBI weren’t actually true!

Check out the post of Rick Ross showing off his new Rolls-Royce Spectre in the post below.