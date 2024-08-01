Waka Flocka Flame Throws His Support Behind Donald Trump: ”Still My President” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Waka Flocka said he doesn’t have to go full MAGA to endorse Donald Trump in his bid to reclaim the White House.

Waka Flocka Flame is pledging his full support for Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election later this year.

The rapper said he isn’t your typical political advocate, nor does he wear a MAGA hat, but he’s fully behind the former president’s campaign for re-election.

On Wednesday (July 31) Waka Flocka endorsed Donald Trump and explained why the 34-time convicted felon has his support.

“Trump still my president he tweeted. “I don’t have to stand with a red hat or dance or stage for money in my pockets.” He insisted he wasn’t pushed into backing Trump, adding, “This is my choice.”

Waka Flocka believes he should be free to express his political opinions without fear of attack. “Like I choose not to eat pork,” he added. “But do that make me hate pork lovers or disrespect their character.”

Waka continued, “I just want my rights. My freedom, equality, men/women to pay for bad policing, women to have rights and make choices for self, teachers to be paid more, and the list goes on but hey I’m just a lil o entertainer with a micro voice I know no1 is listening.”

Waka Flocka has been a very vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump for years. He made headlines last month after telling Joe Biden voters to leave his concert in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Meanwhile, back in October, Waka shared his support for Trump, posting a selfie with him on Instagram.