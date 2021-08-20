Wale Presents Exclusive WWE Merch Collection In Time For SummerSlam

Check out the shirts featuring the faces of The Ultimate Warrior, Randy Savage, and more.

WWE is set to present its SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view event from inside Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 21. This weekend also sees Hip Hop star Wale celebrating his love of professional wrestling by releasing WWE-themed clothing items.

Wale partnered with WWE, Foot Locker, and Footaction to drop the “Wale Collection x Kaz” collection. Fellow diehard wrestling fan Kazeem “Kaz” Famuyide helped design the T-shirts and sweaters.

“The Wale Collection x Kaz” highlights some of the “On Chill” rapper’s favorite WWE Superstars from the 1980s. The tees feature The Ultimate Warrior, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Junkyard Dog, and “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig.

There have been a lot of WWE/Hip Hop crossovers in 2021. Bronx-bred rapper Cardi B was mentioned on a January episode of WWE’s Monday Night Raw. Cardi’s #1 single “Up” later became the theme song for SummerSlam 2021.

In January, Latin trap artist Bad Bunny performed at the Royal Rumble. The El Último Tour Del Mundo album creator also took part in a match at Night 1 of April’s WrestleMania 37. Bad Bunny teamed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison.

This year’s Rolling Loud Miami festival included two live WWE matches. Bianca Belair vs Carmella and Angelo Dawkins vs. Chad Gable were broadcast on Friday Night SmackDown from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Multiple titles will be on the line at SummerSlam 2021. The card includes John Cena facing Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, Goldberg facing Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, and Sasha Banks facing Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.