Wallo267 Gets Gillie The Kid New Bike Following Son’s Recent Murder

The cousins share a moment as one tries to bring joy in a time of mourning to the other.

It seems that Gillie The Kid is beaming from the love around him following the recent murder of his son. While love cannot be measured by wealth, there’s something to be said about the thought behind a gift.

On Wednesday (August 9), the former Major Figgas’ rapper posted a clip of his cousin Wallo267 presenting him with a new toy, just to bring a smile on his cousin’s face.

It starts off with Wallo giving Gillie the paperwork for the bike. Gillie’s face looks as if he is saying, “You got to be kidding me.”

But instead, he says, sporting a top with his son Mac on it, “Yo, he bought this for me?”

Wallo repeated, “Cashed out.” He captioned the Instagram post, “Love u cuz @wallo267 I’m officially Bike Life @meekmill inducted me in. Watch Gillie n Wallo Adventures 2Nite 730.”

Wallo popped into the comment section and wrote, “You’re not a Bike Life member, cut it out, you nut!”

As previously reported, Gillie’s 25-year-old was a victim of a shooting near the intersection of Mascher Street and Nedro Avenue. The bereaved father wrote on social media in response to Mac’s death, “Miss u like $hit Dev My heart will forever have a Black hole in it but u know ur father gotta be strong to hold the family up.”

“Thanks 4 all the support from family, friends, and all of my followers y’all really helping me get thru these ruff times Me and my family appreciate and love y’all,” he continued. “Rest Well dev and watch over us u know I got chase. love u Cheese.”

YNG Cheese’ real name was Devin Spady.