Warren G Announces New Single “Life Is Beautiful,” Confirms EP “On The Way”

Warren G is set to drop “Life Is Beautiful” on Super Bowl Sunday and also has “something big” coming with the NFL and a few other legends!

Warren G is back with a new single that he says is “needed right now in Hip-Hop.” Not only that but he’s making a comeback, with an EP also in the works.

The Long Beach native took to Instagram to announce his new single, due on February 13. “Check this out,” Warren G told his followers. “2/13/22 Life Is Beautiful. It’s a record I did that’s needed right now in Hip-Hop.”

Warren G also shared a snippet of the video with the cautionary lyrics, “Life is beautiful Don’t ever say you can’t try,” he raps. “Doing evil like you can’t die, cuz evil out tryna murder everybody.” The West Coast icon also warned, “You do a murder, you get murdered next.”

In another post, he shared a behind-the-scenes recording of a studio session. However, it was the caption that was most revealing. Warren G wrote, “Life Is Beautiful 2/13/22 Single Off The Upcoming Ep,” confirming an EP is on the way.

Nonetheless, the single is due on Super Bowl Sunday, where Warren G’s stepbrother, Dr. Dre will perform at the Halftime Show. Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige will also hit the Super Bowl LVI stage.

Meanwhile, Warren G teased his own Super Bowl Sunday event with a few pictures posted on social media.

“About to drop something special #SBLVI Sunday in collaboration with @NFL.” he wrote. “Check out #ThisIsLA on @NFLGameDay Morning at 9am ET on @NFLNetwork @icecube @warreng @xzibit @bigboy”

He also shared another picture of himself with Ice Cube, Xzibit, Big Boy, and Jay Leno in front of some distinctive “low riders.”

Regulators…mount up!! Listen to Warren G’s 1994 G-Funk era classic, “Regulate,” featuring Nate Dogg below.