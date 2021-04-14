Was Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” Pulled From Streaming Services?

(AllHipHop News)
Montero “Lil Nas X” Hill found himself at the center of controversy after dropping the visuals for his new single “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” The track skyrocketed to the top of the charts, but it was also met with backlash for the music video’s satanic imagery.
Lil Nas then doubled down on his Lucifer references by releasing redesigned Nike Air Max 97s as “Satan Shoes.” However, he and the New York-based art collective known as MSCHF were forced to recall the sneakers following Nike filing a trademark infringement lawsuit.
Following that legal loss, Lil Nas seems to be dealing with another situation involving the removal of his art from the public square. The 22-year-old Georgia native claims “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” is no longer available on many streaming services.
Some of LNX’s fans from around the world shared screenshots and screen recordings seemingly showing that they were unable to listen to the record or watch the video on platforms like Spotify, Apple, and YouTube. In response, Lil Nas promised to upload “Montero” to a pornographic website.
“Since ‘Call Me by Your Name’ is no longer working on many streaming services I will be uploading the audio to Pornhub at 3 pm est,” tweeted Lil Nas X on Tuesday morning. That tweet garnered more than 19,000 retweets and 276,000 likes by Wednesday.
it’s happening on all the streaming services 😔 https://t.co/zZUx8U9ydz
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 13, 2021
since call me by your name is no longer working on many streaming services i will be uploading the audio to pornhub at 3pm est
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 13, 2021
LNX later added, “Not even joking. Everybody stream ‘Call Me By Your Name’ hard today because it may no longer be available tomorrow and there’s nothing I can really do about it. Thanks for all the support tho!” The 7 EP creator’s record label then backed up his claims.
Columbia Records posted, “Thanks for all your comments regarding @LilNasX ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name),’ It’s unfortunately out of our control but we are doing everything possible to keep the song up on streaming services. We will keep you up to date as we hear more. Thank you for understanding.”
Several hours later, Lil Nas X returned to Twitter to write, “Thank you to everyone for using your voices. I’m not placing any blame on the streaming services. Most people have said they are able to go and redownload. Please let me know if you guys still have a problem.”
not even joking. everybody stream call me by your name hard today because it may no longer be available tomorrow and there’s nothing i can really do about it. thanks for all the support tho! 🤍
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 13, 2021
everybody screen record the audio/video on youtube so you will have the song in your gallery worst case scenario https://t.co/pjGd1CP2tw
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 13, 2021
Thanks for all your comments regarding @LilNasX “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” It’s unfortunately out of our control but we are doing everything possible to keep the song up on streaming services. We will keep you up to date as we hear more. Thank you for understanding.
— Columbia Records (@ColumbiaRecords) April 13, 2021
thank you to everyone for using your voices. i’m not placing any blame on the streaming services. most people have said they are able to go and redownload. please let me know if you guys still have a problem. https://t.co/pjGd1CP2tw
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 14, 2021