Watch Swae Lee Speak With Incarcerated Brother Arrested For Killing His Father

(AllHipHop News)
Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd as well as their loved ones are dealing with a serious family issue. The Hip Hop duo’s younger half-brother, Michael Sullivan, was charged with murdering his own father.
The Rae Sremmurd siblings lost their stepfather, Floyd Sullivan Jr., in 2020. Michael was indicted for felony first-degree murder. He is currently incarcerated in the Lee County Mississippi Detention Center.
All three brothers’ mother, Bernadette Walker, claimed Michael suffered from Schizoaffective disorder. In contrast, since the news broke of Floyd Sullivan’s death, neither Swae Lee nor Slim Jxmmi publicly addressed the situation.
Swae Lee did speak about Floyd’s death and Michael’s legal troubles on his new Swae Meets World docuseries on Snapchat. The “Sunflower” hitmaker also visited his stepfather’s gravesite in the Magnolia State.
TMZ published a clip from Swae Meets World where Swae Lee and his mom spoke to Michael while he was still behind bars. In the 66-second video, Bernadette Walker gave Michael the chance to tell his side of the story.
“I was hearing voices. I thought dad was trying to make me kill myself. My stomach was hurting. I couldn’t eat really. Different stuff like that and that was it,” Michael explained to his brother and mother.
The Swae Meets World scene opens with Swae Lee telling Michael he wishes he was out of jail. At one point, the 27-year-old musician said, “Keep your head clear, Mike… We ain’t forgot about you. Keep your head up.”