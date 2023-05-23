Watch ‘The Color Purple’ Trailer Featuring Fantasia, Taraji, H.E.R, Halle Bailey & More 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“This ain’t your mama’s ‘Color Purple,’” Oprah Winfrey promised, and the trailer delivers, teasing a new spin on an old classic.

The first trailer for Warner Bros.’ upcoming remake of The Color Purple has arrived, and it’s a tearjerker.

Fans have been treated to an emotional first glimpse of the movie musical, an adaptation of Alice Walker’s 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Tony-nominated Broadway musical it inspired, due later this year. Warner Bros. Pictures debuted the teaser on Monday (May 22) for the new film, produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg.

The trailer gives a first look at the star-studded cast, including Fantasia in her major motion picture debut. The American Idol winner reprises her Broadway role as Celie while her Broadway co-star Danielle Brooks returns as Sofia.

Starring alongside them are Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, H.E.R. as Squeak, and Halle Bailey as Young Nettie. Check out the trailer below.

The Color Purple – Official Trailer

Oprah Winfrey, who also starred in Steven Spielberg’s 1985 movie of The Color Purple, took to Instagram Monday to put fans on notice ahead of the movie’s Christmas Day release. “Y’all have seen the trailer and I’m giving you six months to get your outfit together for opening day. All things purple. What you gon’ wear? Colour purple, hmm hmm,” Oprah said, sifting through racks of clothes in various shades of purple.

The new remake is touted as “A bold new take on the beloved classic,” with Oprah declaring, “This ain’t your mama’s ‘Color Purple.’”

“You are literally working with material that is important to people that you know is a huge part of our culture,” she explained in a Q&A session on Monday. “To this day, families still gather together and watch The Color Purple, even though everybody could recite every line.”