Watch The Full Ashanti Vs Keyshia Cole ‘Verzuz’ Battle

After two postponements and a late start, Verzuz finally presented Ashanti versus Keyshia Cole last night (January 21). The R&B singerss ran through their respective catalog of hits on Instagram and Apple Music.
Anyone that missed the show can now watch the full matchup via Revolt’s YouTube channel. Cole performed songs such as “I Should Have Cheated” and “Love” while Ashanti ran through records like “Foolish” and “Always On Time.”
The YouTube replay does not include the hour-long delay which had people on social media blasting the two artists and the organizers for keeping them waiting on a Thursday night. Even Verzuz co-curator Swizz Beatz reportedly called the setback “disrespectful.”
This particular battle has been promoted since December, but it was first postponed when Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 right before the originally scheduled event. It was put off a second time earlier this month due to further COVID issues.
Keyshia Cole vs Ashanti followed the other Verzuz season 2 musical duels of Jeezy vs Gucci Mane and E-40 vs Too Short. The series’ first season included Swizz Beatz vs Timbaland, Teddy Riley vs Babyface, Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, DMX vs Snoop Dogg, Brandy vs Monica, and other clashes.