Watch: Young Thug Reunites With Future, Travis Scott & Lil Baby In Studio Video

Young Thug fans could barely contain their excitement over a new video of Thug in the studio with some of his closest collaborators.

Young Thug fans are patiently waiting for the rapper’s musical comeback following his release from jail, and a new video featuring Future, Travis Scott and Lil Baby with Thugger in the studio has social media in a frenzy.

On Monday night (November 11), a video surfaced online featuring Thug and some of his most frequent collaborators. Although it’s unclear when the clip was recorded, some fans claimed the iPhone 14 appears in the footage.

travis scott and london had a studio session with young thug, lil baby and future last night 👀🤌 https://t.co/GFReyyV6Sp pic.twitter.com/RzJPBHhe53 — Travis Related (@trvsrelated) November 12, 2024

The phone, the first to feature a Dynamic Island, was released in September 2022, months after Young Thug was locked up following his arrest in May 2022.

Days after his release, Young Thug hinted at a Lil Baby collab. “Wham let’s drop one on these rats Peter,” he tweeted. Baby responded via Instagram Stories, writing, “#whatwhamsaysgoes,” and billboards with the phrase began appearing across the country.

Young Thug also appeared to be cooking up something with T.I., who shared a video of them in the studio with Thugger declaring, “I’m back, Jack.”

However, days later, a tweet-and-delete from Thug caused a stir on social media. Young Thug took aim at Gunna in a shocking twist.

Gunna, stop acting like we’re friends on the internet,” Thug tweeted. “I don’t know u my guy.”

Gunna has faced allegations that he snitched on Young Thug since making a plea deal in the YSL trial. While Thug was rumored to be supportive of Gunna and even sought permission to work with him as a condition of his release, the post suggested otherwise.

As for New Young Thug music, it remains uncertain if the studio video was recorded recently. An alleged “First Day Out” track has surfaced online, with many fans sharing it, but it appears to be AI.