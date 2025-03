Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams’ caretaker responds to recent comments made by the star regarding her current living conditions and guardianship.

Wendy Williams found herself at the center of controversy again after guardian Sabrina Morrissey’s attorney fired back against recent claims made by the talk show legend regarding her ongoing guardianship arrangements.

In a strongly worded statement shared with TMZ Tuesday (March 11), the attorney representing Morrissey labeled recent media coverage about Williams’ circumstances as “untrue, inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading.”

Morrissey’s legal counsel stressed that the guardianship was not Morrissey’s doing but rather a judicial decision established after Williams received a formal diagnosis of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) in 2023 and was subsequently declared legally incapacitated in August 2024.

The attorney also sought to clarify the confusion surrounding Williams’ contact with her family, firmly declaring Wendy is not prohibited from seeing or communicating with relatives.

Williams, however, has previously stated she faces restrictions on who can visit her at the assisted living center. According to Morrissey’s representative, Williams has even traveled twice to Florida to reconnect with family members.

Williams’ description of conditions at her assisted living facility is at the heart of the dispute.

Morrissey’s attorney maintained steadfastly that Wendy enjoys “excellent medical care,” along with perks like spa treatments, fitness facilities, gourmet meals, and outdoor terraces.

Williams, in stark contrast, has openly disputed these claims, comparing the facility to a “prison.”

The guardianship, in place since 2022, has been a source of ongoing tension. Williams’ legal team tried unsuccessfully to dissolve the arrangement last year, but the judge denied the request.

Nevertheless, Wendy reportedly intends to challenge the guardianship once again.

Wendy Williams Reveals Cognitive Evaluation Results

Meanwhile, Williams reportedly excelled on a cognitive evaluation administered Monday by an independent psychiatrist, scoring impressively high marks.

The lawyer notably did not comment on reports that Williams sounded like her former self in recent conversations.

Addressing compensation, Morrissey’s attorney revealed the guardian has received only one payment of less than $30,000 and has worked without pay since 2022.

The attorney further cautioned that misinformation circulating in the media has harmful effects, potentially “undermining” the protective measures ordered by the court.

Ultimately, the attorney acknowledged that Wendy, her niece, her independent caregiver, and others hold a “markedly different perspective” on her current well-being and living situation.