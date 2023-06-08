Wendy Williams In Rehab – Again

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Manager lets the world know their favorite gossip queen in on the road to recovery.

Hey Wendy … the world is asking “How you doing?”

After media maven Wendy Williams’ son made a clarion call about her health, her fans have been asking about her health and what’s next.

According to AllHipHop.com, the one-time Queen of Mean’s only child, Kevin Hunter Jr. said he believed his mother was “being taken advantage of,” by the people around her, and that his mother doesn’t seem to be “in her right mind,” people have been talking.

“I know the rate that she uses alcohol isn’t like a normal person- and we’ve spoken about it. I’ve said ‘This is one thing where you don’t know how to approach it normally, and that’s fine.’ And it’s gotten to a point where yes, it could have that effect that it might be fatal because it affects her way worse than a normal person since it stays in her system,” Hunter said.

“They had her in a position where she was agreeing to a lot that she shouldn’t have.” he continued. “I feel that when it comes to people wanting to ‘help’ her, a lot of it is coming from a stance of, okay, she’s alone now.”

Alcohol is also playing a part in her demise, a dangerous substance considering her documented challenges with drug abuse and her current physical and mental health battles.

“If they aren’t providing [the liquor], they are definitely enabling a type of personality and giving her the green light to drink,” he claimed.

Now, Williams’ manager Will Selby is sharing she is in rehab.

“Wendy is at a facility doing her best to be her best,” he said in a statement released on Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, June 7. “She’s taking it day by day.”

Selby, who started to blast her son, believes if people are concerned about her health, they have a funny way of showing it.

“Why don’t we just stop for a moment and just say, ‘Hey, how is she? Is she doing OK today?’” he asked. “Why is that not the focus? Why isn’t that what we’re talking about on a daily basis?”