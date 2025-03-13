Wendy Williams’ Night Out Ends In Police Report Controversy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams encountered unexpected difficulties when her assisted living facility called the police after her niece took her to dinner.

On Wednesday night (March 12), staff at The Coterie contacted NYPD to file a police report, according to TMZ.

The evening began innocently enough when Williams’ niece, Alex Finnie, who had just arrived from Miami, decided to celebrate the former daytime TV star’s recent hospital release with a dinner outing.

An attendant from The Coterie reportedly escorted the duo down to the lobby, kindly holding open the door for their Uber ride.

However, the dinner date quickly turned sour when The Coterie accused Finnie of breaking the law by taking Williams out without permission.

Upon returning, Williams and Finnie expressed confusion at the facility’s sudden objection to their brief outing. Williams described the situation regarding the police report as “unbelievable.”

Speaking with reporters after the incident, Williams addressed the conflicting narratives from her guardian’s attorney and the facility. “Clearly, they are lying to me when they say I can go out and do what I want,” she stated. “I just came from the hospital. So, we are going out to celebrate. Celebrate what? I don’t know… I have life. And this is what has been done to us. But, we are good.”

The incident sharply contradicts a recent letter sent by Williams’ guardian’s attorney to TMZ, which insisted the star faced no limitations regarding visits from relatives or her freedom to come and go.

According to the attorney, Williams receives “excellent medical care” at The Coterie, a facility reportedly equipped with a spa, fitness center, fine dining options, and relaxing outdoor spaces.

The lawyer further stressed that Wendy can freely communicate with family, noting she recently traveled twice to Florida to see relatives.

Yet, Williams views the evening’s events as proof of mistreatment, claiming her guardian is being deceitful.