Wendy Williams Predicts Diddy Will Face Life In Prison Over Alleged Crimes 

Wendy Williams didn’t hold back when addressing Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal battles, predicting the embattled mogul will end up behind bars for life.

The former television personality has a long history with Diddy, dating back to the 90s when she blamed him for getting her fired from her Hot 97 radio show. Williams opened up about his legal troubles during her candid interview on The Breakfast Club on Thursday morning (January 16).

Williams believes Diddy will spend the rest of his life in prison due to his alleged crimes, hinting that she is aware of some deeply disturbing details.

“Diddy will go to prison for life, people,” she said. “You don’t know the things that I know about Diddy back in the day. You know what? It’s about time, people. It is about time. Diddy done.”

A 2015 clip of the 60-year-old TV maven voicing concerns over Diddy’s relationship with Cassie Ventura surfaced online amid his mounting legal woes.

“I believe he probably treated her, at some particular point, like a possession,” she said at the time. “When you date a mogul, it’s really difficult to avoid them … He can hire a plane right now.”

I felt like Wendy Williams knew something when she said this about Diddy and Cassie’s relationship 🤔 #DiddyArrested pic.twitter.com/yLSYi36lMY — DeMarko (@freakymarko) September 19, 2024

Wendy Williams was deeply disturbed by the hotel surveillance footage of Diddy beating Cassie Ventura.

“You know how I feel about that? It is about time,” Williams said during an interview last October. “To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled … it was just horrific.”

She also feared many more victims could emerge.

“But now you have to think, how many more times?” she added. “How many people? How many more women? It’s just so horrible.”

Meanwhile, Diddy remains behind bars awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. His trial is set for May 2025.