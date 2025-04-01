Wendy Williams Fans To Protest Coast-To-Coast Over “Prison-Like” Guardianship

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams supporters are set to protest in New York and Los Angeles, demanding an end to her guardianship.

Wendy Williams will reportedly be the focus of coast-to-coast protests on April 1 as supporters rally in New York and Los Angeles, demanding an end to her court-ordered guardianship and calling attention to what they describe as her unjust confinement in a Manhattan memory care facility.

According to social media posts, demonstrators will gather at 10 a.m. local time outside Coterie Hudson Yards in New York and at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles as part of the growing #FreeWendy campaign.

The movement seeks to terminate the legal arrangement that has controlled Williams’ finances, medical care and personal life since 2022.

The former daytime talk show host, who was diagnosed in 2023 with frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia, is expected to show her support from inside the assisted living facility until 2 p.m. ET, according to organizers.

Wendy Williams Hospitalized

The protests come just weeks after Wendy Williams was hospitalized following a wellness check by police on March 10.

Officers responded after she allegedly tossed a handwritten note from her window that read, “Help! Wendy!!” Medics transported her to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where she underwent a psychological evaluation.

Williams has since claimed she passed a mental competency test with a perfect score and intends to use the results to challenge her guardianship in court.

She has long maintained that she is mentally sound and does not belong in the facility, describing her surroundings as isolating and saying she spends most of her time alone among elderly residents with severe memory loss.

“I feel like I’m in prison,” Williams has said in previous public statements slamming the guardianship.

Her family has also spoken out. Relatives have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $50,000 for legal expenses. The fundraiser is aimed at helping her regain control over her life and finances.

Williams has been under guardianship since 2022 following concerns about her health and finances. The court-appointed arrangement has remained in place despite her repeated objections and public pleas for independence.