‘Wendy Williams Show’ To Officially End On June 17

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ concludes after 13 seasons and will be replaced by a new daytime talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd.

The Wendy Williams Show will air its final episode on Friday (June 17).

Debmar-Mercury’s daytime talk show will officially wrap up after its host was absent for the entire 2021-2022 season. Wendy Williams won’t be returning for the finale, but producers plan to air a tribute to her.

“The final original episode of The Wendy Williams Show will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host,” a spokesperson told Variety. “The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication.”

Earlier this year, Debmar-Mercury announced it would end The Wendy Williams Show due to her health concerns. A new daytime talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd will debut in the fall.

“Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now,” Debmar-Mercury’s co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said. “We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

Last month, Wendy Williams vowed to return to television. She also declared she won’t watch Sherri Shepherd’s show.