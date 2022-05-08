Wendy Williams Tells Fat Joe She’s Returning To Her Show & Refuses To Watch Sherri Shepherd

Wendy Williams claimed she is “absolutely” coming back to host her talk show, but in the meantime, she will not be tuning in to “Sherri.

Wendy Williams spoke to Fat Joe about her departure from the show and explained that while she misses the show, she won’t be watching Sherri Shepherd.

The Queen of Talk took an indefinite leave of absence from The Wendy Williams Show last year due to health concerns. In February, the show’s distributor announced that Sherri Shepherd would be taking over her time slot.

“I won’t be watching her because I know what she’ll be doing and that’s not really my thing … you know what I’m saying?” she replied before directing the conversation back to her own plans. “But I love, I love being on my own show. And I love that people love to watch it, you know, all the time.”

Earlier in the conversation, Fat Joe – who alongside Remy Ma filled in for the host during her absence – asked Wendy if she would return. “I’m coming back to ‘The Wendy Williams Show.’ Absolutely,” she declared.

“I wish I was there. I wish I was there right now to talk about it,” she told the rapper. “I’m glad I’m able to talk about when I come back, you know?”

When asked why she stopped hosting the show, Wendy replied, “Somebody stopped giving me my money. Somebody stopped giving me my American Express. I have no money.” Fat Joe then questioned how she can survive financially if they “froze” her money, and she can’t get paid to do the show. Wendy explained that supportive friends help her out while she has no access to her funds. Check out the interview below.



As reported by AllHipHop earlier this week, Wendy Williams suggested that she could be back hosting her show as early as September.