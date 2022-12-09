Wendy Williams’ Son Evicted From Miami Apartment

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A lawsuit has been filed against Hunter for not paying his rent.

Media maven Wendy Williams has often spoken of her massive wealth and how she has built a legacy for her one and only son, Kevin Hunter, Jr.

But his recent eviction has people wondering if the former Queen of Mean and Hip-Hop’s first shock jock is having money trouble.

The young Hunter was evicted from his Miami apartment because his rent had not been paid by the bank that manages the former talk show host’s accounts.

Sources say Hunter owes over $69,000 in back rent on the luxury apartment, which is valued at $2 million. The eviction suit was actually filed in August of 2022.

The complaint read, “The lease started in March 2021 and ended in February this year. After it had passed, Kevin agreed to continue to rent the apartment every month.

“As it came to the end of the lease,” according to the U.S. Sun that published portions of the lawsuit, “Wendy had some health issues which led to the court being put in charge of her finances after her Wells Fargo accounts were frozen in January.”

AllHipHop.com reported Williams has had problems with the bank and the executive in charge of her spending.

Her publicist Shawn Zanotti said there is really nothing she can do.

“At this point, Wendy is under a conservatorship that was ordered by a federal New York judge,” Zanotti said.

“All expenses must be cleared by her guardian via the courts. There is a process where her expenses have to go through being verified and cleared before being paid,” she continued.

Another Hunter was recently in court regarding Williams not paying his bills. Her son’s father and her former husband, Kevin Sr., is complaining that because the bank stopped paying him, he and the woman he left her for are in financial distress.