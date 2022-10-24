Westside Gunn Implies Drake Is Trolling Him With Same Release Dates

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Westside Gunn’s ‘Hitler Wears Hermes 10’ and Drake’s collab album with 21 Savage are scheduled to drop on October 28.

Westside Gunn took notice of Drake’s choice for a release date.

The Griselda Records rapper suggested Drake was trying to overshadow Westside Gunn’s Hitler Wears Hermes 10 project, which drops on October 28. Drake recently announced Her Loss, a collaborative album with 21 Savage due out on the same day.

“2yrs in a Row @Drake I’m on to you,” Westside Gunn wrote with laughing emojis on Twitter. “10/28.”

2yrs in a Row @Drake I’m on to you 😂😂 10/28 — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) October 22, 2022

Although Westside Gunn will be fighting for listeners’ attention on October 28, he doesn’t seem fazed by the high-profile competition. He championed himself while promoting Hitler Wears Hermes 10 on Monday (October 24).

“I’m a be honest with y’all CANT NOBODY F### WITH ME,” he declared via Twitter. “This s### in me not on me, why I have to be the illest rapper when I’m the Illest N…., ya Fav rapper wish he was me, oh yea and my albums still better than everybody’s hahahahah #FLYGOD TEN 10/28 @griseldarecords #GXFR.”

Westside Gunn released the first Hitler Wears Hermes in 2012. He planned for last year’s two-parter Hitler Wears Hermes 9 to be the final entry, but the Buffalo-bred artist decided to drop one more project in the long-running series.