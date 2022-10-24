Westside Gunn Implies Drake Is Trolling Him With Same Release Dates

Westside Gunn took notice of Drake’s choice for a release date.
The Griselda Records rapper suggested Drake was trying to overshadow Westside Gunn’s Hitler Wears Hermes 10 project, which drops on October 28. Drake recently announced Her Loss, a collaborative album with 21 Savage due out on the same day.
“2yrs in a Row @Drake I’m on to you,” Westside Gunn wrote with laughing emojis on Twitter. “10/28.”
Although Westside Gunn will be fighting for listeners’ attention on October 28, he doesn’t seem fazed by the high-profile competition. He championed himself while promoting Hitler Wears Hermes 10 on Monday (October 24).
“I’m a be honest with y’all CANT NOBODY F### WITH ME,” he declared via Twitter. “This s### in me not on me, why I have to be the illest rapper when I’m the Illest N…., ya Fav rapper wish he was me, oh yea and my albums still better than everybody’s hahahahah #FLYGOD TEN 10/28 @griseldarecords #GXFR.”
Westside Gunn released the first Hitler Wears Hermes in 2012. He planned for last year’s two-parter Hitler Wears Hermes 9 to be the final entry, but the Buffalo-bred artist decided to drop one more project in the long-running series.