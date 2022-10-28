Westside Gunn Shares Feature-Packed Surprise Album, ‘Ten,’ Final ‘HWH’ Project 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Westside Gunn has wrapped his Hitler Wears Hermes mixtape series with Ten, the final installment.

The Buffalo native surprised his fans when he announced the project via social media on Thursday afternoon (Oct. 27), although he had dropped the name of the disgraced N### leader from the new album’s title.

“And whoever don’t like it…. F### YOU 🦂🐐⚖️🖼 #HWH10,” Gunn wrote alongside an image of the Ten cover art. “It’s only 1way I could end this s### 🤲🏽” he added.

He also revealed an extensive list of guest appearances before releasing the tape. Griselda rappers Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and Armani Caesar all appear on Ten.

Other guest appearances include A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, Black Star, Ghostface, Raekwon, Busta Rhymes, DJ Drama, Stove God Cooks, Rome Streetz, Gunn’s son Flygod JR, and many more. Stream the 12-song project at the end of the page.

Ten follows last year’s HWH8: Sincerely Adolf and HWH8: Side B, with the B side apparently counting as HWH9.

“It’s only right that we end here,” Westside Gunn explained in a press release. “All special things get a memorial release.”

“The last double-album was going to be the final one, but it felt weird leaving off at nine and not Ten,” he continued. “I had to celebrate this series which has meant so much to fans. Everything I do sounds nothing like the last thing I did. That’s the creative in me, and I’m always going to push the culture forward. I’m ending this on a really special note with Ten.”

Meanwhile, after announcing Ten, Westside Gunn began trending with Kanye West after a CNN report claimed Ye wanted to name his album after Hitler.

“Westside Gunn letting Kanye take all the slander for something he’s actually done like 3 times already is hilarious,” one Twitter user wrote.

Westside Gunn letting Kanye take all the slander for something he’s actually done like 3 times already is hilarious https://t.co/aIZtpsi5s0 — KJ (@KdotJohnson_) October 27, 2022

Westside Gunn – Ten