Westside Gunn Teases Swizz Beatz, Pharrell & Mike Dean Collabs Following IG Hiatus

Westside Gunn disappeared from social media for more than a month—but he’s back. Earlier this week, the self-proclaimed “Super FlyGod” shared a series of photos from his trip overseas. He simultaneously teased his next album, &Then You Pray For Me, alongside photos of Pharrell, Mike Dean and Swizz Beatz.

“40 Days 40 Nights… SUPER FLYGOD has RISEN!!!” he wrote in the caption. “For the past month, I’ve been living overseas learning and building, becoming the best designer I could possibly be, making my new album ‘& THEN U PRAY FOR ME’ and traveling with my son FLYGOD JR.

“I haven’t been on social media. I’ve been living a healthy, sucka free life and I just have a new energy. I wanna thank the fans for there concerns and truthfully I feel better than I ever have… stronger, smarter!!! I can’t wait to show u the new designs, drop the new music, and see the curations I’ve been putting together. GOD IS THE GREATEST. Now it’s ‘SUPER FLYGOD.’ WSGUNN doesn’t even exist anymore more. I LOVE YALL.”

Westside Gunn canceled his European tour last month just hours before it was to begin in Amsterdam. The Griselda Records founder was ecstatic when he initially announced the tour. The 12-date run was expected to make stops in Paris, Vienna, Milan before wrapping up in Lisbon on February 10. He wrote on Instagram at the time: “10 yrs in the making. It’s time for me to see my supporters from all over the world. Y’all supported me for so long, it’s time I come give y’all FLYGOD LIVE!!!! We’ll all be family that night. I promise u you don’t wanna miss this.”

Westside Gunn’s most recent album, 10, arrived last year. It serves as the final installment of the Hitler Wears Hermes series. But, judging by his latest post, he’s not ready to put the mic down.