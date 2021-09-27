Will Nicki Minaj Appear On Joe Rogan’s Podcast To Talk About #BallGate?

The host/comedian wants to have a conversation with the controversial rap star.

Nicki Minaj became a major topic of conversation over the last month. The New York City-raised entertainer lit the internet on fire a few weeks ago when she tweeted about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” posted Minaj on September 13.

That tweet caused nearly immediate backlash as social media users, journalists, and government officials condemned Nicki Minaj for spreading misinformation. She has been relatively quiet on social media ever since.

It appears Joe Rogan wants to talk to Nicki Minaj about what has become known as #BallGate. According to The Blast, Rogan revealed he reached out to the Queen album creator in order to get her to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience.

“I’ve reached out to Nicki, though. I want to talk about her cousin’s testicles,” Rogan is quoted telling a recent guest on his show. He continued, “I like her. I mean, obviously, she’s a very talented artist.”

Besides #BallGate, Nicki Minaj is also dealing with #SurvivingThePettys. Jennifer Hough is suing Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty for harassment. Petty was convicted of sexually assaulting Hough in 1995.