The blockbuster movie star took to Instagram on Sunday (October 15) with a video update on his state of mind.

Will Smith has finally broken his silence amid the seemingly endless chatter about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. As everyone on the planet is likely aware of, Pinkett Smith has been doing the press rounds in support of her new memoir, Worthy. In the process, the actress made some polarizing comments about their union, including the admission she and Smith have been separated for seven years.

But on Sunday (October 15), Smith took to Instagram to deliver a video update on his state of mind. The clip shows Smith taking a nap on a boat. He wrote in the captions, “Notifications off.”

During Pinkett Smith’s recent interview with the TODAY show, the actress revealed the Chris Rock altercation during the 2022 Oscars was the first time Will Smith had called her his “wife” in years. She said she was startled by the term, saying, “First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time.” According to Pinkett, the two had already been living “completely separate lives” and didn’t share it with the world because they were not “ready yet.”

She added, “We’re still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership […] in regards to, how do we present that to people? We hadn’t figured that out. She also vowed not to legally divorce Smith, explaining, “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through … whatever. I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Whatever the case, it seems like more people are pro-Will Smith than pro-Jada Pinkett Smith. 50 Cent recently shared his thoughts on her interviews via Instagram. His post included a photo of Pinkett Smith and the headline: “Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she sold a lot of crack as a teenager.” He wrote in the caption: “Alright enough is an enough FREE WILL SMITH! WTF is going to on.” Check it out below.